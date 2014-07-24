* Proposal to ban buying new debt, shares in state-owned
By Justyna Pawlak and Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, July 24 The European Union would
target state-owned Russian banks vital to financing Moscow's
faltering economy in the most serious sanctions so far over the
Ukraine crisis under proposals considered by EU governments on
Thursday.
Ambassadors of the 28-nation bloc discussed options to curb
Russian access to capital markets, arms and energy technology in
response to the downing of a Malaysian airliner in an area of
eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists on July 17.
Talks on the options for stepped-up action drafted by the
European Commission will continue on Friday morning, an EU
official said, and diplomats said decisions on wider sanctions
were likely at the earliest next week.
However, the ambassadors did agree to add more people and
entities to the EU's asset freeze list, using expanded criteria
including Russian companies that help to undermine Ukraine's
sovereignty.
The names will not be published until late Friday but
diplomats said it concerned 15 individuals and 18 entities, half
of which were companies.
Ambassadors also agreed to further expand the scope of
sanctions to include companies and people who support Russian
decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea region or for destabilising eastern Ukraine.
Under one key proposal, European investors would be banned
from buying new debt or shares of banks owned 50 percent or more
by the state. These banks raised almost half their 15.8 billion
euro ($21.29 billion) capital needs on EU markets last year.
"If implemented such sanctions would be a serious blow to
the Russian economy, exacerbating an already very likely
recession this year and sustaining an economic depression for
longer," said analyst Michal Dybula of BNP Paribas.
The proposals included an arms embargo, although diplomats
said it would apply to future deals and would not bar delivery
of a French warship built for Russia under a 2011 contract.
The EU was also weighing restricting exports of technology
for deep-sea drilling, shale and Arctic energy exploration and
so-called civilian-military "dual use" items, diplomats said.
After months of hesitation, powerful EU states including
Germany, Moscow's biggest trade partner, are pushing for quick
action as they believe Russia has consistently failed to meet
international demands to end violence in Ukraine.
The crash of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, which U.S.
intelligence officials believe was shot down in error by the
rebels with a Russian-supplied missile, has stiffened Europe's
resolve, officials said. Most of the victims were Dutch.
The moves to restrict access to EU capital markets and
defence and energy technology would mark the first time the
Europeans have gone beyond asset freezes and visa bans to target
sensitive sectors of the Russian economy.
The Commission did not propose a ban on buying Russian
government bonds. However, the cost of insuring Russian
sovereign debt against default rose on the news.
The largest banks with state ownership of over 50 pct are
Sberbank, VTB, Russian Agriculture Bank
(Rosselkhozbank) and VEB.
"Restricting access to capital markets for Russian
state-owned financial institutions would increase their cost of
raising funds and constrain their ability to finance the Russian
economy," the Commission's options paper said.
"It would also foster a climate of market uncertainty that
is likely to affect the business environment in Russia and
accelerate capital outflows," it said.
Russia's state-controlled banks would have to turn to the
state, domestic savers or new regions such as Asia if EU
sanctions shut off investment.
On the energy front, the EU's proposed sanctions targeting
sensitive technology would take aim at Gazprom's huge
South Stream gas pipeline project to Europe and Novatek's
Arctic Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility by
restricting Russian access to specialised pipes.
Russia's ambassador to Britain, Alexander Yakovenko, said
Western sanctions against Russia were illegal,
counter-productive and could hurt the global economy.
"In my view the sectoral sanctions against Russia may well
trigger a long anticipated end-game of the present global
crisis," Yakovenko told a news conference in London.
"We welcome reports that the EU ... is likely adding
additional names to its sanctions list today,"
White House spokesman Eric Schultz welcomed reports that the
EU was set to add more names to its sanctions list.
"We also understand they're continuing discussions to impose
further more significant measures ... We anticipate some of
their names will overlap with those ... that we have already
sanctioned," he told reporters in Los Angeles.
MERKEL WANTS ACTION
A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Wednesday she wanted to see quick decisions, adding that EU
leaders had expressed their readiness last week to hold a
special summit if necessary to approve the measures.
European Commission spokesman Jonathan Todd said once member
states had decided what they wanted to do, the EU executive
would draw up formal legislative proposals which he expected to
be adopted by governments next week.
They must also decide how long the EU will give Russia to
comply with its demands before imposing the sanctions.
The options were designed to spread the burden among the
main EU powers, affecting German technology, Britain's financial
centre and French defence sales. Trade data show Germany and
Italy have most to lose if the EU steps up sanctions. Austria
and the Baltic states are also heavily dependent on Russian gas.
German officials told a closed-door Brussels briefing for
industry representatives that Berlin favours a time limit on the
new sanctions to provide an opportunity for relations to return
to normal, an EU source said.
EU foreign ministers said this week that to avoid tougher
sanctions, Moscow must stop the flow of weapons across the
border to Ukraine and use its influence with pro-Russian rebels
in Ukraine to allow an independent investigation into the
downing of flight MH17 with the loss of 298 people.
Despite threatening tough action since Russia's annexation
of Crimea in March, the EU has been divided over imposing
economic sanctions on its main gas supplier.
Britain and France have clashed openly over Paris's plan to
deliver the first of two Mistral helicopter carriers to Moscow.
It remains uncertain whether EU leaders would hold an
extraordinary summit to approve sanctions or whether governments
could approve the decision in writing.
Experts said capital market sanctions could strain Russia's
foreign exchange reserves over time and spark more selling.
"If the corporates and banks lose access you will have to
keep an eye on the hard currency reserves because they would
have to rely on the Russian central bank to provide the dollars
to fund their external debt," said Viktor Szabo, portfolio
manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London.
It was not a short-term problem, but more of an issue on a
two to three-year horizon, he said.
Michel Danechi, portfolio manager at Swiss fund manager EI
Sturdza, said he was staying away from sanctioned companies.
"(Sanctions are) an ongoing process but we can't say still
that share prices of companies such as Novatek and
Rosneft have fallen to bombed-out levels. People are
underweight Russia but that doesn't mean more selling cannot
happen because investor confidence is quite fragile," he said.
