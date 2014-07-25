BRUSSELS, July 25 European Union ambassadors asked the European Commission on Friday to draw up a legal text to impose sectoral sanctions on Russia, but there is no final agreement yet to impose them, EU diplomats said.

Officials will hold more discussions next week on the basis of the legal proposals, they said.

The Commission, the EU's executive body, has put forward proposals to restrict Russian access to European financial markets, defence and energy techology. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis)