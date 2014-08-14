BRUSSELS Aug 14 The presidents of Russia,
Ukraine and the European Commission have agreed to hold talks on
issues over gas supply and an EU-Ukraine trade agreement, in
parallel with efforts to stabilise the security situation in
Ukraine, the EU said on Thursday.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso spoke to
Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Thursday to
discuss ways to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine, the
Commission said in a statement.
"It was agreed to hold consultations between the presidents
of Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission on the issues
related with the implementation of the (EU-Ukraine) Association
Agreement as well as on the supply of gas, in parallel with the
efforts to stabilise the political and security situation.
"The concrete arrangements for these talks will be further
discussed through the appropriate diplomatic channels," the
Commission said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)