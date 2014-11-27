(Adds details)
BRUSSELS Nov 27 European Union governments
agreed on Thursday to add 13 Ukrainian separatists and five
organisations to the bloc's sanctions list, diplomats said.
Ambassadors from the 28 EU countries meeting on Thursday
targeted the separatists with asset freezes and travel bans and
the organisations with asset freezes because of their
"involvement in action undermining Ukraine's territorial
integrity," an EU source said.
The names were kept secret but are expected to be published
in the EU's Official Journal on Saturday. The organisations
targeted are mainly political groups rather than companies,
diplomats said.
The decision swells an EU sanctions list over Ukraine that
already covers 119 people and 23 entities.
EU governments are also discussing proposals for an
"enhanced ban" on investments in Crimea as part of the EU's
policy of refusing to recognise Russia's annexation of the
Ukrainian region in March.
EU foreign ministers meeting last week asked officials to
put more Ukrainian separatists under sanctions after pro-Russian
rebels elected a separatist leadership in eastern Ukraine on
Nov. 2 in a vote President Petro Poroshenko called "a farce."
Diplomats say there is little appetite among EU member
states to step up economic sanctions on Russia, the bloc's
leading energy supplier, over its involvement in the Ukraine
crisis.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft, Tom Koerkemeier, Jan Strupczewski)