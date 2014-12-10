* Crimea annexation gives Russia access to Black Sea gas
* Unclear if EU foreign ministers will approve sanctions
(Updates with quote, details of potential measures)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Dec 10 The European Union is
considering widening its ban on investment in Crimea to include
barring the sale of technology for oil and gas exploration and
stopping EU firms running tourist businesses there, according to
a draft document seen by Reuters.
The proposals, being worked on by EU officials, would also
ban EU citizens from buying or financing companies in Crimea, a
region of Ukraine which Russia annexed in March, prompting the
worst East-West stand-off since the Cold War.
"The sale, supply, transfer and export of goods and
technology ... shall be prohibited," the draft document said,
citing transport, telecommunications, energy and oil, gas and
mineral exploration and production.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday the
return of Crimea was Russia's destiny, echoing the sentiments of
President Vladimir Putin.
It was not yet clear whether officials would have finished
work on the measures in time for them to be adopted by foreign
ministers who meet in Brussels on Monday, an EU official said.
However, a separate draft statement to be delivered by EU
leaders at their Dec. 18-19 summit refers to next Monday's
meeting as strengthening "the Union's policy of not recognising
the illegal annexation of Crimea", suggesting there could be
agreement among the bloc's 28 countries.
Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz also warned on Tuesday that
the European Union should be ready for a new round of sanctions
against Russia.
The sanctions aim to punish Russia over the annexation of
Crimea and what the West sees as Moscow's support, with arms and
troops, for pro-Russian rebels in the east of the country.
The EU's most recent tightening of tough economic sanctions
imposed in July was on Nov.29, targeting Ukrainians accused of
organising rogue elections in eastern Ukraine.
But there is little appetite among most EU governments for
further tightening of economic sanctions against Russia, because
of its potential impact on the EU's fragile economy.
The European Union has previously banned the import of goods
from Crimea and barred new investment in infrastructure projects
in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors and
investing in oil and gas ventures.
Europe is seeking to weaken Russia's ability to develop the
energy industry at the heart of its economy.
The annexation of Crimea gave Russia rich oil and gas
resources in the Black sea, depriving Ukraine of energy
resources. Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom has
proposed to develop Crimea's oil and gas sector, officials said
in March following the annexation.
The new ban under consideration would likely ban oil and gas
drilling in the Black Sea from further development.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft and Barbara Lewis)