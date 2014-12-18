* Measures take effect on Saturday
* Aim to keep pressure on Russia over Ukraine
(Adds details of new measures)
By Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 The European Union banned
investment in Crimea on Thursday, halting European help for
Russian Black Sea oil and gas exploration and outlawing European
cruise ships from calling at Crimean ports.
The new measures, which EU governments have signed off on
and will take effect on Saturday, reinforce the EU's policy of
not recognising Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region
in March.
EU leaders, who meet in Brussels later on Thursday, will
pledge to keep up pressure on Russia over its role in Ukraine
despite Russia's currency crisis and ailing economy, diplomats
said.
The EU is outlawing investment in Crimea, preventing
Europeans and EU-based companies from buying real estate or
companies in Crimea or financing Crimean companies, the bloc
said in a statement.
As Reuters reported on Dec. 10, the new measure bars EU
companies from exporting goods and technology used in the
exploration and production of oil, gas and minerals in Crimea as
well as for the transport, telecommunications and energy
sectors.
European companies are also prohibited from offering
technical assistance, brokering, construction or engineering
services related to infrastructure in the same sectors.
Companies will no longer be allowed to offer tourism
services in Crimea. European cruise ships may no longer call at
ports in the Crimean peninsula, except in an emergency.
The measure applies to all ships owned or controlled by a
European or flying the flag of an EU member state. Existing
cruise contracts may be still be honoured until March 20.
The 28-nation EU has previously banned the import of goods
from Crimea and barred new investment in infrastructure projects
in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors and
investing in oil and gas ventures.
The annexation of Crimea gave Russia rich oil and gas
resources in the Black Sea, depriving Ukraine of energy
resources. Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom has
proposed to develop Crimea's oil and gas sector.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott; Editing by Larry
King)