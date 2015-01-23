BRUSSELS Jan 23 The European Union will discuss on Tuesday increasing the bloc's emergency aid to Ukraine to as much as 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion), more than the 1.8 billion euros already proposed by the European Commission, diplomats said.

EU finance ministers will consider raising the amount at their meeting in Brussels. The medium-term loans would be for this year and next, likely given in three or more tranches, diplomats said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)