(Adds diplomats, background)
By Jan Strupczewski and Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS Jan 27 European Union leaders asked
their foreign ministers on Tuesday to consider possible new
sanctions on Russia in response to a rebel offensive in eastern
Ukraine, but a final decision to impose them is likely to be
left to a summit next month.
Foreign ministers have called an extraordinary meeting for
Thursday after Kiev said 30 civilians were killed in shelling of
the government-held port of Mariupol by pro-Russian rebels on
Saturday, shattering a five-month ceasefire.
In a rare joint statement, the EU's 28 leaders voiced
concern about the deteriorating security and humanitarian
situation in eastern Ukraine and condemned the killing of
civilians in the "indiscriminate shelling" of Mariupol.
"In view of the worsening situation we ask (foreign
ministers) to assess the situation and to consider any
appropriate action, in particular on further restrictive
measures, aiming at a swift and comprehensive implementation of
the Minsk agreements," they said.
The leaders said they would assess the situation at their
next meeting in February.
The foreign ministers are likely to ask the EU's executive
Commission on Thursday to prepare new sanctions against Russia,
but the final decision on whether to implement them would be
taken by EU leaders at their summit on Feb. 12, EU officials and
diplomats said.
It was unclear what kind of sanctions the EU might prepare,
but one diplomat said he did not expect major new economic
restrictions on Moscow at this stage.
EU ambassadors were scheduled to meet later on Tuesday to
prepare Thursday's ministerial meeting.
The leaders noted evidence of continued and growing Russian
support for the separatists. They urged Moscow to condemn the
separatists' actions and to implement Minsk ceasefire
agreements.
Despite sharp divisions among the EU's 28 countries over the
wisdom of imposing sanctions on Russia, the bloc's main energy
supplier, the EU has agreed several rounds of sanctions on
Moscow, including on the financial, defence and energy sectors.
The renewed fighting has put stronger EU sanctions back on
the agenda a week after ministers discussed a memo by EU foreign
policy chief Federica Mogherini suggesting EU governments could
start talking to Russia again on some issues if Moscow
implemented a Ukraine peace agreement.
European Union hawks on Russia, including Poland and
Lithuania, called on Monday for sanctions on Moscow to be
stepped up, but EU power-broker Germany was more cautious.
The head of the European Council of EU leaders, Poland's
Donald Tusk, hit out at the weekend at "appeasement" of Russia
and said it was "time to step up our policy based on cold facts,
not illusions."
(Additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeier, Philip Blenkinsop)