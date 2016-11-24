* EU growing weary of corruption, conflict in Ukraine
* Deal on closer relations imperilled by Dutch "no" vote
* Ukrainians fear Trump's vow to seek thaw with Russia
By Gabriela Baczynska
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 European Union leaders will
praise Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Thursday for his
reform efforts but behind the scenes the EU is losing patience
over Kiev's slow fight against corruption and the intractable
conflict in the country's east.
Three years after a pro-EU uprising overthrew Ukraine's
pro-Russian president, Poroshenko will be in Brussels for an
EU-Ukraine summit where he will be told he must do more to earn
closer relations with the bloc.
"3 years since EuroMaidan," European Council President
Donald Tusk said on Twitter, referring to the 2014 street
revolt, ahead of the summit. "Ukraine on right track under
President Poroshenko's leadership. EU support remains strong."
The former Soviet republic's aspirations to closer relations
with the West have exacted a high cost.
Scores were killed during clashes between protesters and
Ukrainian security forces. Shortly after President Viktor
Yanukovich was ousted, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula
and went on to back a pro-Russian insurgency in east Ukraine.
The EU slapped sanctions on Russia over Ukraine but the
conflict in the industrial east - which killed nearly 10,000
people to date - remains unresolved and peace efforts led by
Germany and France have stalled for nearly two years now.
The West says Russia is driving the revolt, though Moscow
denies that. Germany and France invited Ukraine and Russia to
another joint meeting on the crisis next week.
In Ukraine, some already feel the EU has not shown enough
support in their confrontation with Russia and are worried that
promises by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to mend
Washington's ties with Moscow could come at their expense.
GRAFT STILL RAMPANT
EU leaders will applaud Poroshenko for carrying out some
energy, economic and police reforms under these difficult
circumstances. But corruption remains rife in Ukraine, with a
crony culture that tacitly allowed bureaucrats to amass wealth.
A key reform obliging officials to declare their wealth
recently revealed they hold millions of dollars in cash, have
fleets of luxury cars, expensive Swiss watches, diamond
jewellery and large tracts of land.
The shock revelations not only upset the EU but also
undermined Poroshenko's backing at home.
EU leaders at the summit are also expected to dub Ukraine
the bloc's strategic partner in gas transit, a message to Russia
which has strived for years to sell more of its gas to Europe
bypassing Ukraine, including by the Nord Stream pipeline.
Brussels says Ukraine's exports to the EU rose 5.2 percent
since an agreement on closer political and trade relations
entered force at the start of this year.
But the future of that partnership is uncertain after Dutch
voters rejected it in a referendum earlier this year.
While the pact is being provisionally applied, Dutch Prime
Minister Mark Rutte is hoping to negotiate extra legal
assurances by mid-December - stating among other things that EU
states are not obliged to prop up Kiev financially or grant
employment to Ukrainian citizens - that would allow his
parliament to override the negative referendum result.
That could prove difficult.
The EU has also dragged its feet on granting visa-free
travel to Ukraine, mainly due to hesitation from Germany and
France, which both face elections next year in which increasing
anti-immigration feeling will be a burning issue.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)