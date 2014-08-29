(Recasts with comments from Italy, Lithuania)
By Francesca Landini and Lisa Jucca
MILAN Aug 29 European Union foreign ministers
considered on Friday the options for firmer action against
Russia over the Ukraine crisis, discussing tougher sanctions but
leaving any decision to their national leaders.
Ministers attending the informal meeting in Milan spoke of
possibly toughening an arms embargo, extending the list of
individuals or sectors targeted by economic sanctions and
sending military equipment to Ukraine.
But diplomats said any new steps would only be taken by EU
heads of state and government meeting in Brussels on Saturday.
"The Russians have crossed our red line many times and will
go on until they are stopped," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas
Linkevicius, who strongly backs tougher sanctions, told Reuters.
"Many ministers today have said that EU measures against
Russia should be extended."
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius could not attend, but
told France 24 television in Paris: "If Russia does not change
its conduct, sanctions will probably be tightened even more."
Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini, tipped to
become the new EU foreign policy chief, said the ministers were
looking for a long-term strategy to solve the Ukrainian crisis
rather than a quick reaction.
SOLIDARITY WITH NEIGHBOURS
The five-month conflict in Ukraine reached a dangerous point
this week after NATO said on Thursday that well over 1,000
Russian troops had crossed the Ukrainian border and were
fighting alongside pro-Moscow separatists.
Russia says it is not involved in the conflict pitting the
rebels against the Ukrainian military, but EU foreign ministers
were clearly not persuaded.
"We have to react, we should show solidarity to our
neighbours," said Denmark's Martin Lidegaard as he entered the
meeting chaired by Italy, the current EU president.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, speaking from Amsterdam,
said tougher sanctions against Russia should be considered.
The EU and the United States announced sanctions against
Russia at the end of July, targeting its energy, banking and
defence sectors. Previously the EU had only imposed sanctions
against certain individuals and organisations accused of direct
involvement in threatening Ukraine.
Poland said Russian "aggression" had created the most
serious security crisis in Europe for decades and German Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned of a possible broader
conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
"If the situation continues to worsen, finding a political
situation becomes more and more difficult," he said.
Fighting in eastern Ukraine erupted in April, a month after
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in response to the
toppling of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
A U.N. report this week said more than 2,200 people had been
killed, not including the 298 who died when a Malaysian airliner
was shot down over rebel-held territory in July.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)