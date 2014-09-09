* Sanctions on Russia are working - British defence
secretary
* EU waiting to see if Ukraine ceasefire holds
* Lithuanian minister disappointed by sanctions suspension
By Adrian Croft
MILAN, Sept 9 The European Union must keep up
pressure on Russia over its involvement in the Ukrainian war
because sanctions are having an effect, British Defence
Secretary Michael Fallon said on Tuesday.
EU ambassadors delayed implementation of a new package of
sanctions on Russia on Monday to allow time to see if a
ceasefire in Ukraine will hold.
The unexpected decision laid bare divisions within the
28-nation EU over how energetically to pursue sanctions against
Russia, which has already taken trade reprisals and threatened
more if the EU tightens sanctions further.
Fallon, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a European
Union defence ministers' meeting in Italy that discussed the
crises in Ukraine, Iraq and Libya, said the EU must remain
determined over sanctions.
"Member states ... have all had slightly different positions
on it but it is essential we keep up the pressure," he said.
"The sanctions clearly are working and we are seeing that."
The ball was in Russian President Vladimir Putin's court and
"he has to decide whether he wants to face the full force of
sanctions or whether he wants to see some progress ... The
killing has to stop," Fallon said.
Sanctions should not be relaxed "until we see some
reciprocity from Russia in terms of moving troops back across
the border and heavy equipment back across the border," he said.
EU countries will discuss on Wednesday whether to implement
the new sanctions, which include restrictions on financing for
Russian state-owned oil companies and banks, an expanded list of
people whose assets in the EU will be frozen, and new
restrictions on the sale of goods that can be used for both
military and civilian purposes.
DISAPPOINTED
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in March and,
according to NATO, has several thousand troops in eastern
Ukraine supporting pro-Russian separatists.
A ceasefire agreed on Friday is broadly holding, officials
say, and some EU governments believe it would send the wrong
signal to impose more sanctions on Russia now.
Raimonds Vejonis, defence minister of Latvia, one of the
more hawkish EU countries towards Russia, said he was
disappointed the latest EU sanctions package had been suspended.
He said it was possible for individual EU countries to
supply weapons to the Ukrainian government "and some countries
are ready to do it."
A senior aide to Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said
on Sunday that Kiev had agreed at the NATO summit in Wales last
week on the provision of weapons and military advisers from five
NATO member states, but four of the five swiftly denied any such
deal had been reached.
Chairing the meeting on behalf of the current EU president
Italy, Italian Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said EU
sanctions "could be eliminated" if the situation in Ukraine
improved.
"There is and there must be space for politics, but first
and foremost the armed conflict must cease, hence the great
importance of the ceasefire agreed by the parties last Friday,"
she said.
She said it was for individual EU member states to respond
to Ukrainian requests for military assistance.
Finnish Defence Minister Carl Haglund denied that Finland
had been one of the countries pushing for the latest EU
sanctions package to be suspended.
But he told reporters: "We have to take into account what is
happening and it would be very unwise to cause a situation where
the peace process would go in the wrong direction because of the
sanctions."
Haglund said it remained to be seen when the new sanctions
would take effect, adding: "I think that is more for the
(EU)foreign affairs ministers to decide."
Czech Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky said his country
had not been reluctant to back new sanctions on Monday "but we
didn't want to sign a blank cheque."
