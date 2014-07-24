BRUSSELS, July 24 European Union governments
agreed on Thursday to add 15 people and 18 companies or other
organisations to the bloc's sanctions list for undermining
Ukraine's territorial integrity, diplomats said.
After lengthy talks, EU ambassadors failed to reach
agreement on sanctions against sectors of the Russian economy
and will resume discussions on Friday morning, diplomats said.
The ambassadors also agreed to expand the criteria for the
EU's sanctions to include companies and people who support
Russian decision-makers responsible for destabilising Ukraine.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)