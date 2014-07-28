BRUSSELS, July 28 EU diplomats reached a preliminary deal on Monday on a list of people, including associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and firms to be subject asset freezes as part of tougher measures over Russia's actions in Ukraine, EU diplomats said.

The new list of names is expected to be published on Tuesday or Wednesday and is in addition to 87 people and 20 organisations already subject to EU sanctions.

The three diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity said they could not give full details, but the persons targeted included people and companies, who are supporting or benefit from destabilisation of Crimea and Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"The list includes individuals, cronies and entities," one diplomat said. Another said the list was "subject to some legal refinement" and would be signed off on Tuesday when EU diplomats continue talks. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Barbara Lewis and Tom Koerkemeier)