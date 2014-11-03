BRUSSELS Nov 3 The European Commission has
pushed back a deadline for deciding whether to give Russia more
access to the Opal gas pipeline across Germany to the end of
January from the end of October, a Commission official said on
Monday.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom is currently allowed
only limited access to the pipeline under a European Union law
which seeks to prevent energy suppliers from dominating
infrastructure. A decision on granting it greater access has
already been delayed several times.
"The Commission has agreed with the German Federal Network
Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) to prolong the deadline for issuing a
decision on Opal," the official said, adding that the new
deadline was the end of January 2015.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)