* Leaders to launch plan to counter Russian "disinformation"
* Team of "communications experts" ready for action this
month
* Looking at producing or sharing entertainment for local
stations
* Goal to wean Russian-speaking viewers off Moscow-funded
channels
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, March 19 The European Union is set to
launch a first operation in a new propaganda war with Russia
within days of EU leaders giving formal approval to the campaign
at a summit on Thursday.
Officials told Reuters that a dozen public relations and
communications experts would start work by the end of March in
Brussels with a brief to counter what the EU says is deliberate
misinformation coordinated by the Kremlin over Moscow's role and
aims in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe.
It is the first stage of a plan that leaders want EU foreign
policy chief Federica Mogherini to finalise by June, which may
include efforts to produce and share Russian-language broadcast
programming, notably for ethnic Russians in ex-Soviet states.
Those communities currently tune in heavily to Russian state
broadcasters, which have bigger production budgets than local
stations for their entertainment output, as well as news.
EU leaders, most especially in the Baltic states, have been
alarmed at how Moscow has used its media to gain support for its
views and policies - with budgets that are still likely to dwarf
the few million euros a year that officials said the EU may
provide.
EU leaders were due to discuss renewing economic sanctions
and other measures to deter Russia from backing Ukrainian
rebels, as well as responses to other perceived threats from an
increasingly assertive Moscow, over dinner on Thursday evening.
A draft statement seen by Reuters stressed a "need to
challenge Russia's ongoing disinformation
campaigns".
The Brussels unit's immediate task is the "correction and
fact-checking of misinformation" and to "develop an EU narrative
through key messages, articles, op-eds, factsheets,
infographics, including material in Russian language", according
to a description circulating among EU officials seen by Reuters.
Staff will be drawn from civil servants already employed by
EU institutions or seconded from some of the 28 member states.
RETURN ON INVESTMENT
The EU already provides some support for media within the
bloc and beyond, including grants and technical assistance to
support diverse cultural programming and coverage of EU affairs.
It could now look at linking some of that aid to countering
Russian influence. "We may ask for a higher return for our
investment," said one official involved in preparing the plan,
who declined to be named.
The EU-funded European Endowment for Democracy (EED), which
promotes democratic development in neighbouring regions, will
present proposals on media issues to a summit in Latvia on May
21-22, where EU leaders will meet those from Ukraine and a
handful of Russia's other ex-Soviet neighbours.
EED director Jerzy Pomianowski said one option being studied
was "greater integration and cooperation" among existing
Russian-language media in states bordering Russia, to share
content that can compete for audiences with Moscow-funded
programming.
The EU official said experts could be brought in to help
produce programmes to attract Russian-speakers who do not tune
in to existing Western-funded Russian-language media such as the
BBC, RFI, Deutsche Welle or Radio Free Europe. "We need to
spread the word beyond the usual suspects," he said.
Still, EU officials involved in the project said they could
not hope to compete head-on with the expensive news and
entertainment channels that Russia beams far beyond its borders,
or the teams that promote Kremlin ideas on social media.
The bloc is also constrained by a reluctance to be seen to
as manipulating news content or to engage in overt "propaganda".
"Countering Russia's hard propaganda with its same weapons
would not be effective and is not feasible," a second EU
official said.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Kevin Liffey)