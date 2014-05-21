MOSCOW May 21 European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a
letter on Wednesday that it is up to Gazprom to ensure
gas is supplied to Europe in contracted volumes, the European
Commission said.
Russia has said state-controlled exporter Gazprom will not
supply transit nation Ukraine with gas for its own use in June
if Kiev fails to pay in advance and has warned a cut-off could
affect supplies to European consumer nations via Ukraine.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Thomas Grove)