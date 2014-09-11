BRUSSELS, Sept 11 The European Union could scrap sanctions on Russia if a review to be carried out by the end of September shows that a peace plan in Ukraine is being implemented, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Thursday.

Van Rompuy confirmed in a statement that the new EU sanctions on Russia will take effect on Friday.

EU ambassadors will carry out a comprehensive review of the implementation of the peace plan by the end of September: "In the light of the review and if the situation on the ground so warrants, the Commission and the EEAS (EU diplomatic service) are invited to put forward proposals to amend, suspend or repeal the set of sanctions in force, in all or in part," he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)