BRIEF-EVTN signs purchase agreement with Schlumberger
* Under agreement, co to sell intellectual property, substantially of Voraxial Separator patents, trademarks to Schlumberger
MOSCOW, July 17 New sanctions imposed by the United States on Russian companies and banks will further complicate U.S.-Russian relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Interfax news agency.
He said Moscow planned steps in response which he expected to be "painful" for Washington. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Under agreement, co to sell intellectual property, substantially of Voraxial Separator patents, trademarks to Schlumberger
* Carrier and Goodman announce settlement and patent license agreement
* Banks defend practices after latest allegations (Adds comments from regulator, statement from banks)