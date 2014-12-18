U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson condemns "horrific" London attack
LONDON, March 22 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson condemned Wednesday's attack outside parliament in London and expressed his condolences to the victims and their families.
MOSCOW Dec 18 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday new European Union sanctions banning investment in Crimea were "absolutely unacceptable" and amounted to discrimination against the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Kiev in March.
"Brussels should realise that Crimea and Sevastopol are an inseparable part of Russia," the ministry said in a statement. "We consider absolutely unacceptable any discrimination against the inhabitants of Crimea and Sevastopol based on political reasons." (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
NEW YORK, March 22 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $251.01 billion in one-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 66 bidders, which was the highest amount since $266.47 billion on Jan. 4, the New York Federal Reserve said.
* Moody's says Puerto Rico's fiscal plan anticipates sharper economic decline, a negative for bondholders