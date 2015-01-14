BRUSSELS Jan 14 European Union foreign policy
chief Federica Mogherini has suggested EU states could re-engage
with Russia on global diplomacy, trade and other issues in
return for gradual steps to defuse the crisis over Ukraine.
A discussion paper seen by Reuters that was distributed to
governments ahead of a meeting of the 28 EU foreign ministers in
Brussels next Monday said the bloc might consider reviving joint
efforts with Moscow in tackling problems with Syria and Iraq,
Libya, Iran, North Korea as well as Ebola and the Palestinian
issue.
Lamenting "negative spillover" from Ukraine into many areas
of cooperation with Russia, and noting recent EU threats to step
up penalties on Moscow, the paper suggested complementing that
sanctions strategy with "a more proactive approach" to get
Russia to change tack on Ukraine - a carrot as well as a stick.
European leaders want to break an impasse over Ukraine and
halt a downward spiral of hostility with a huge neighbour that
is both powerful and facing economic instability. Violence in
eastern Ukraine this week thwarted attempts to arrange a peace
summit. EU states are divided on how far to ease sanctions on
Russia before it concedes to all Western demands on Ukraine.
One diplomat from an eastern European country, which
counsels against the EU showing weakness toward Moscow, said the
paper appeared to reflect an eagerness on the part of countries
such as France and Mogherini's native Italy to set aside the
dispute over Ukraine in order to revive profitable business with
Russia.
The four-page document takes pains to stress that it does
not mean "business as usual" with Moscow, against which the EU
levied economic sanctions last year for its annexation of Crimea
and over the actions of pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Calling the ideas "food for thought", it said any process
"would need to be selective and gradual and commensurate with
the degree to which Russia responds positively".
The paper noted a common, long-term aim of free trade from
"Lisbon to Vladivostok" and said the EU might study expanding
trade with Russia and its Eurasian Economic Union of ex-Soviet
states. It was Ukraine's preference of free trade with the EU
rather than with the EEU that sparked the confrontation.
LINKED TO PEACE PROGRESS
An EU official confirmed that a discussion paper was sent to
member states this week but declined comment on its content.
The paper said any steps by the EU would be "closely linked
to full implementation of the Minsk agreements", a truce accord
in September involving Moscow, Kiev and the pro-Russian rebels,
as well as "good faith" from Russia in agreements reached on the
EU-Ukraine trade accord and on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine.
It also suggested making a distinction between sanctions,
mostly on individuals and companies, imposed in March after the
annexation of Crimea - "where no change is expected in the short
term" - and those on Russian industries, imposed in June over
the unrest in eastern Ukraine. These, it said, the EU "should be
ready to scale down as soon as Russia implements the Minsk
agreements".
Mogherini said last week that she had found Moscow officials
being more cooperative on issues of global diplomacy recently
and saw that as a sign that tensions could be lowered.
Her paper said: "There are significant interests on both
sides, which may be conflicting but could serve as a basis for
trade-offs and could imply a give-and-take approach."
With their own economies in the doldrums, many EU states are
feeling pain from sanctions. Germany, the leading economy, has
taken a tough line lately in demanding Moscow make concessions.
Longer-term issues could be studied, the paper said, among
them a resumption of efforts to allow visa-free travel between
Russia and the EU and a "new framework for EU-Russia relations".
