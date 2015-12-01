* Still no deal after hundreds of hours of three-way talks
* Russia says trade curbs on Ukraine likely as of 2016
* Effect on Kiev seen muted as trade with Russia already
down
By Gabriela Baczynska and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Dec 1 Russia is likely to penalise
Ukrainian imports from January after EU-brokered talks failed to
find a compromise on Tuesday, exactly a month before the launch
of an EU-Ukraine free trade pact that Russia opposes.
"It is a very probable scenario that there will not be an
agreement before Jan. 1 and the non-preferential trade regime
will be introduced," Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev
told reporters after the talks in Brussels, saying that existing
preferential treatment of Ukrainian imports would probably end.
After the latest round of negotiations, the three parties
agreed to keep talking. But time is running out before Ukraine
and the European Union drop mutual trade barriers under a deal
that has been at the root of wider confrontation with Moscow.
"The clock is ticking very, very fast," said EU Trade
Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom after hosting the meeting. She
stressed that Ukraine and the European Union would not heed
Russian calls for them to amend their agreement or, following
more than a year's delay, put off its implementation any longer.
"On Jan. 1, the DCFTA will enter into force," she said,
adding she was willing to continue trying to address Russian
concerns into the new year, but only if Moscow did not take
retaliatory measures.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin criticised Russian
negotiators for delivering new demands on Tuesday, some of which
he said were "unacceptable".
The Ukrainian government says that two years of conflict
with Moscow, initially triggered by Kiev's trade negotiations
with its Western neighbours, have already run down Ukraine's
exports to its former Soviet partner, reducing the impact of
sanctions in the form of a loss of favoured nation status.
Malmstrom told reporters that technical teams from the three
parties could meet again as early as next week and spoke of a
willingness to look seriously at issues Russia has raised,
including veterinary standards and customs data-sharing.
But she noted the trade dispute was part of a broader
political confrontation between Moscow and Western powers and
said it was not clear there was the political will to resolve
it.
Ukrainian wavering over whether to sign the EU trade accord
in late 2013 fuelled protests that toppled the pro-Moscow
president Viktor Yanukovich, leading to Russia's annexation of
Crimea and a revolt by pro-Russia separatists in the east.
Russia opposes the Ukraine-EU deal, saying it could lead to
a flood of European imports across its own borders and damage
the competitiveness of Russian exports to Ukraine.
