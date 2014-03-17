BRUSSELS, March 17 European Union foreign ministers have agreed to impose sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes on 21 offiicals from Russia and Ukraine, Lithuania's foreign minister said on Monday.

After a meeting lasting around three hours, the EU's 28 foreign ministers quickly reached agreement on the list of those to be sanctioned for their part in Russia's seizure of Crimea and Sunday's referendum to secede from Ukraine and join Russia.

"(Foreign Affairs Council) just agreed on sanctions - travel restrictions & assets freeze against 21 official from Ukraine & Russia," Linan Linkevicius wrote in a message on Twitter.

He added that more measures would follow in a few days, when EU leaders meet for a summit in Brussels. They are expected to expand the list to include more senior figures closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Adrian Croft; Writing by Luke Baker)