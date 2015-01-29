BRUSSELS Jan 29 European Union foreign
ministers proposed on Thursday that the bloc extend asset
freezes and travel bans to further individuals deemed
responsible for hostilities in eastern Ukraine.
"We have decided to have a proposal within one week of
further names of individuals and entities to be added to this
list. That decision will be taken at the next foreign affairs on
February 9, so in 10 days," EU foreign policy chief Federica
Mogherini told a news conference.
Mogherini also said any decision on new economic sanctions
would have to be decided by EU leaders.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott, writing by Philip
Blenkinsop)