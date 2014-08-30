BRUSSELS Aug 31 European Union officials will
draw up proposals for new sanctions on Russia over its action in
Ukraine within a week, European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy said on Sunday.
EU leaders decided at a Brussels summit to ask the EU's
executive Commission and its diplomatic service to "urgently
undertake preparatory work" on new sanctions and to present
proposals for consideration by EU governments within a week, Van
Rompuy told a news conference.
It was not clear when sanctions might actually be
implemented, however.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters that the EU
would impose new sanctions if there was no change in the
situation in Ukraine or if the situation worsened.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)