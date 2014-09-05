* Sanctions in response to Russia's support for Ukraine
rebels
* Latest round of penalties to be accompanied by U.S.,
others
(Rewrites throughout with final decision of EU ambassadors,
adds details)
By Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold
BRUSSELS/NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 The European
Union slapped new economic sanctions on Russia on Friday, but
said they could be suspended if Moscow withdraws its troops from
Ukraine and observes a ceasefire.
Some provisions will make it harder for Russian state-owned
firms to raise finance in the EU. Diplomats expect them to hit,
among others, the oil company Rosneft and units of Gazprom,
though not the gas firm itself, a main supplier to the EU.
A further 24 people were added to a list of those barred
from entry to the bloc and whose assets in the EU are frozen.
"The ambassadors agreed on a package of sanctions against
persons and sectors of the Russian economy," one senior EU
diplomat involved in the talks told Reuters.
"The implementation is expected on Monday," the diplomat
said. "A ceasefire must hold for sanctions to be lifted."
Earlier, diplomats spoke of possibly postponing the
sanctions coming into force for up to a week to give President
Vladimir Putin time to show he was resolving the conflict. But
impatience with Russia's ambiguity in the Ukraine conflict won.
Confirming the deal should take effect on Monday, the
presidents of the European Commission, the EU's executive, and
of the European Council, which groups the 28 governments, said:
"It will give the European Union an effective tool, which should
allow us to provide a response within a short time span. It will
increase the effectiveness of the measures already in place."
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Council
President Herman Van Rompuy said: "It will also reinforce the
principle that EU sanctions are directed at promoting a change
of course in Russia's actions in Ukraine."
Ukrainian government representatives and pro-Russian rebels
agreed to declare a ceasefire on Friday at talks in Minsk, the
first such breakthrough in the five-month war, but German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said signing the deal was not in itself
enough to halt sanctions.
Merkel told a news conference at a NATO summit that it would
have to be verified whether the ceasefire was being implemented,
whether Russian troops were being withdrawn and whether a buffer
zone was established. "Everything is in flux," she said.
"Therefore we should expect that these sanctions could
indeed be put into force, but with the proviso that they can be
suspended again if this process really takes place," Merkel
said.
Britain also backed such a solution.
The European Union and United States imposed sanctions
against Russia after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula
in March, and tightened them since then, accusing Russia of
supporting pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east.
The latest wave of sanctions was announced after Western
countries said they believed Russia had sent ground troops into
Ukraine, helping the rebels with a major advance last week.
MORE SANCTIONS
EU leaders agreed at a summit on Aug. 30 to prepare the new
set of sanctions within the week and diplomats said the 28
ambassadors should be able to iron out outstanding differences
on a text of measures later on Friday.
Governments have been wrangling over details, partly in the
hope of limiting the effects of sanctions on their own economies
and businesses operating in their own markets. Several smaller
EU countries, notably the Czech Republic and Slovakia, dependent
on Russian gas, had expressed scepticism about sanctions.
Full and final texts of the measures will not be published
until next week. Countries agreed to tighten an export ban on
"dual-use goods" - articles that can have both a military as
well as a civilian purpose - to include more than a dozen
Russian companies, not only defence firms as had been the case.
Envoys from the EU member states, sitting together in
Brussels for the fourth day this week, also agreed to extend
curbs on Russian state-owned banks borrowing or raising capital
on EU markets so that it applies to all state-owned companies.
They also tightened the conditions on what type of borrowing
they could still do, by cutting the maximum maturity of debt
they can issue to 30 days from 90.
Sensitive to much of the Western bloc's reliance on Russian
natural gas with winter approaching, EU officials have so far
ensured that state-owned Gazprom, the world's biggest
gas company, was not targeted by sanctions.
But one EU diplomat said after the meeting on Friday that
Gazprom's banking unit and its oil arm, Gazprom Neft, could be
subject to the new curbs on financing by state-owned companies.
To make it difficult for Russia to finance large projects,
such as the current construction of pipelines and major bridges,
the EU also imposed a ban on banks taking part in syndicated
loans to government-controlled firms, a typical form of funding
for such ventures.
And a ban on selling advanced technologies in the energy
sector to Russia was extended to include advanced research and
know-how for the exploration of difficult deposits like shale
gas and deposits in the Arctic.
A proposal to include Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
to the list of banned persons was rejected, diplomats said.
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Tom Koerkemeier and
Martin Santa in Brussels and Paul Taylor in Newport, Wales;
Writing by Alastair Macdonald and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by
Peter Graff, Giles Elgood and Grant McCool)