* EU envoys to meet Wednesday to discuss sanction
implementation
* No clear yardstick to measure if Ukraine ceasefire holds
* EU divided over tougher measures against Russia
* Ukraine calls for sanction implementation without delay
By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 9 European Union countries will
discuss on Wednesday whether to implement new sanctions against
Russia over its involvement in the Ukraine war, the European
Commission said on Tuesday, as Kiev urged the 28-nation bloc to
move without delay.
EU governments adopted new sanctions against Russia on
Monday but delayed enforcing them to leave time to assess
whether a ceasefire in Ukraine, agreed last Friday, was holding.
The sanctions package includes restrictions on financing for
Russian state-owned oil companies and banks, an expanded list of
individuals who cannot enter the EU and will have their assets
there frozen, and new restrictions on the sale of goods that can
be used for both military and civilian purposes.
"The package has been adopted, we now have a next...meeting
tomorrow that will return to the issues, including the
assessment of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and
the peace plan," EU Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said.
"You have seen what is going on the ground, you have also
seen what is the assessment of the Ukrainian authorities and the
ceasefire appears to be holding with some incidents," Kocijancic
told a daily news briefing.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday a
ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was being observed "in general".
But Ukraine's ambassador to the EU Kostiantyn Yelisieiev
called on the bloc to implement the sanctions quickly.
"We urge the European partners to implement this important
decision without any delay in order to change the aggressor's
behaviour and ensure that Russian side fulfils the conditions
clearly identified in the European Council Conclusions,"
Yelisieiev said in a statement.
The conditions include an immediate withdrawal of all
Russian military forces from Ukraine and putting a stop to any
further movement of armed forces into Ukraine from Russia.
Moscow would also have to release Ukrainian prisoners.
Russia denies that it has troops in Ukraine, in the face of
what Western countries say is overwhelming evidence. NATO says
it has thousands of troops there with hundreds of armoured
vehicles and tanks.
"So far the Russian side has not fulfilled key demands of
Ukraine and the EU," the Ukrainian ambassador said.
"Only a smart combination of diplomatic efforts and
consistent motivating pressure by the EU are able to establish
favourable conditions for implementation of the Peace Plan of
the President of Ukraine," Yelisieiev said.
MANY IN EU NOT KEEN ON SHARPER SANCTIONS
However, implementing the sanctions would require unanimity
among EU countries, and some EU are clearly more in favour of
diplomatic efforts than sanctions.
"We can only master the real problem via negotiations and a
political solution and not with sanctions," Austrian Vice
Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehener told reporters before a
cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Countries such as Poland and the Baltics have taken a hard
line towards Moscow while the leaders of Austria, Hungary, the
Czech Republic and Slovakia have been sceptical of sanctions.
Italy, whose foreign minister Federica Mogherini has been
chosen to be the EU's new foreign policy chief, and Finland were
also reluctant to implement the new sanctions, EU diplomats
said. One diplomat called the EU talks on Monday about sanctions
implementation "a circus."
Moscow lobbied for the delay in the implementation of new
sanctions. Russia's ambassador spoke to the chairman of EU
leaders Herman Van Rompuy and the EU's High Representative for
Foreign Affairs Catherine Ashton on Monday, diplomats said.
His message was that the EU should look at what was
happening on the ground in Ukraine and reflect in its position
that the ceasefire was holding.
One of the difficulties in making a decision on sanctions
implementation is that the EU has no agreed way to establish if
the ceasefire in Ukraine is holding - it is up to individual
governments to make their own assessment.
The ceasefire in Ukraine is part of a peace plan intended to
end a five-month conflict that the United Nations' human rights
envoy said had killed more than 3,000 people.
The EU has always said its sanctions would be reversible if
Russia stopped destabilising Ukraine. The truce was largely
holding on Monday and Tuesday, though each side accused the
other of sporadic shelling, including in Mariupol, a city of
about half a million people.
Kiev said on Tuesday that four Ukrainian servicemen had been
killed since the start of a ceasefire.
(Reporting By Michael Shields in Vienna, Martin Santa and
Adrian Croft in Brussels)