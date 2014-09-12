* Official publication puts further sanctions into effect
* Separatists, parliamentarians and Putin's old KGB friend
hit
* Arms and energy firms targeted by embargoes, financing
curbs
* EU to offer Russia time to adjust to EU-Ukraine trade pact
(Adds details and reaction)
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Sept 12 The European Union tightened
sanctions on Russia on Friday over its role in the Ukrainian
conflict, restricting access to financing for top Russian banks,
defence and energy firms and freezing the assets of senior
politicians and rebel leaders.
The United States was set to follow suit with its own
tougher sanctions later on Friday, heaping pressure on Russian
President Vladimir Putin after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea
region and sent troops to back pro-Russian separatists in
eastern Ukraine.
However, the drive for tougher EU sanctions faces growing
opposition from a number of EU countries that fear retaliation
from Russia, the bloc's biggest energy supplier.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the EU was
"choosing the path of disrupting the peace process", and that
Moscow would respond "calmly, appropriately and, most of all,
from the need to protect our interests", the Interfax agency
reported.
In a move to assuage critics, the EU has said it could lift
some or even all of the sanctions within weeks - if Moscow
abides by a fragile truce in Ukraine and respects a peace plan.
Publishing the latest sanctions list in the EU's Official
Journal, EU governments said it was "appropriate to take further
restrictive measures in response to Russia's actions
destabilising the situation in Ukraine".
Russia has already banned all imports of food from the
United States and all fruit and vegetables from Europe in
response to previous Western sanctions.
Its response to the latest Western sanctions may include
caps on used car imports and other consumer goods, a Kremlin
official was quoted as saying on Thursday.
At the same time as stepping up sanctions, the EU will offer
Russia more time to adjust to a European trade pact with Ukraine
at Brussels talks on Friday, diplomats say, moving to ease
tensions over an accord at the centre of the Ukraine crisis.
POLITICIANS TARGETED
The latest sanctions included asset freezes and travel bans
on Igor Lebedev and other deputy speakers of the Russian lower
house of parliament, on Vladimir Zhirinovsky, an outspoken
nationalist politician, and on a number of leaders of
pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Also targeted was Sergei Chemezov, described as a close
associate of Putin's from his days as a KGB officer in communist
East Germany. Chemezov is chairman of Rostec, a leading defence
and industrial group that includes arms supplier Rosoboronexport
and a firm that is planning to build energy plants in Crimea.
This brings the total of people under EU sanctions to 119,
while 23 entities remain under asset freeze in the EU.
State-owned Rosoboronexport said it did not expect the
sanctions to have an impact on its business.
(Full text: here)
The new sanctions bar EU firms from providing services such
as drilling and well-testing for deep water oil exploration and
production, Arctic oil exploration and production, or shale oil
projects in Russia.
As EU officials have said before, the new sanctions put
Russia's top oil producers and pipeline operators, Rosneft
, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, on
a list of state-owned firms whose ability to raise capital on
European markets will be restricted.
EU sanctions do not include the gas sector and in particular
state-owned Gazprom, the world's biggest gas producer
and the biggest gas supplier to Europe.
The battle-tank maker Uralvagonzavod, the
aerospace firm Oboronprom, maker of Mil military
helicopters, and the state-controlled United Aircraft Corp
(UAC), which produces MiG and Sukhoi warplanes, are barred from
raising new capital in Europe via securities with a maturity of
more than 30 days.
MILITARY TECHNOLOGY RESTRICTED
The EU barred the export of technology that can have
military uses to nine Russian firms, including Kalashnikov,
maker of the famous AK-47 assault rifle.
An earlier round of EU sanctions barred EU investors from
buying or selling new bonds or equity with a maturity of more
than 90 days issued by major state-owned Russian banks Sberbank
, VTB Bank, Gazprombank,
Vneshekonombank (VEB) and Russian Agriculture Bank
(Rosselkhozbank).
The latest measures bar trade in new securities issued by
the same five banks with a maturity exceeding 30 days.
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said the fresh EU
sanctions highlighted the support his country was receiving: "I
never felt before this level of solidarity," Poroshenko told a
conference in Kiev, also citing the pledges of support he
received at a NATO summit in Wales last week.
"I feel myself a full member of the European family."
Ukraine made an historic shift away from Russia in June by
signing a free-trade accord with the EU, turning its back on its
old Soviet master and on a customs union with Russia, Belarus
and Kazakhstan. Rows over the pact late last year triggered the
unrest that toppled Ukraine's Moscow-backed leader in February.
European Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht was to set out
ways to avoid penalising Russian exporters in meetings with
Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev and Ukrainian Foreign
Minister Pavlo Klimkin in Brussels later on Friday.
Some European officials believe Moscow could use disruptions
to the natural gas deliveries on which the EU depends as its
trump card in the confrontation over Ukraine.
Slovak gas importer SPP saw a roughly 10 percent decrease in
gas supplies from Russia for a third day in a row on Friday, a
spokesman said.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Kevin Liffey)