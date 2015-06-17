BRUSSELS, June 17 European Union ambassadors agreed on Wednesday to extend economic sanctions on Russia by six months until the end of January next year, diplomatic sources said.

The sanctions on Russia's energy, defence and financial sectors were imposed for one year in July 2014 in response to Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and what the EU said was its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday are expected to ratify the six-month extension without discussion, the sources said following an agreement among envoys in Brussels of the 28 EU member states. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)