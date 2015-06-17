BRUSSELS, June 17 European Union ambassadors
agreed on Wednesday to extend economic sanctions on Russia by
six months until the end of January next year, diplomatic
sources said.
The sanctions on Russia's energy, defence and financial
sectors were imposed for one year in July 2014 in response to
Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and what the EU
said was its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday are
expected to ratify the six-month extension without discussion,
the sources said following an agreement among envoys in Brussels
of the 28 EU member states.
