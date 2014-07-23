* Commission to present proposals on Thursday
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, July 23 European Union ambassadors
will debate proposals on Thursday on restricting Russian access
to Europe's capital markets and defence and energy technology
but are not expected to make a quick decision.
Ambassadors from the 28 EU nations are expected to agree on
Thursday to add the names of some Russian companies that are
helping to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty to the bloc's
sanctions list, using new expanded criteria.
But they will probably need more time to agree to go beyond
the asset freezes so far imposed by the EU and restrict Russia's
access to Europe's financial markets and technology.
Despite threatening tough action since Russia's annexation
of Ukraine's Crimea region in March, the EU has been divided
over imposing economic sanctions on its main gas supplier.
But the downing last week of a Malaysia Airlines plane over
eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people, jolted the EU into action.
Foreign ministers for the first time this week singled out
sectors of the Russian economy that the EU might target with
sanctions in protest at Moscow's actions in eastern Ukraine.
The ministers said on Tuesday they could restrict Russia's
access to capital markets, defence and sensitive technologies
"including in the energy sector" unless Russia halts the flow of
weapons across the Ukraine border.
To avoid tougher sanctions, Moscow would also have to use
its influence with pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine to allow an
independent investigation into what brought down flight MH17.
"The Commission will be tabling tomorrow a paper with
actions on each of the areas which were identified by the
Foreign Affairs Council (ministers)," European Commission
spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told reporters on Wednesday.
MINUTE'S SILENCE
The EU's executive body had held a minute's silence earlier
in memory of those killed on the Malaysian airliner, which
Washington says was downed by a surface-to-air missile fired
from rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger suggested on
Wednesday that the EU should not give Russia technical help to
develop Arctic oil and gas fields if Moscow failed to help
defuse the Ukraine crisis.
EU ambassadors will probably want to consult their capitals
about the Commission's proposals before taking a decision on
tougher sanctions and are likely to hold further discussions on
July 29, diplomats said.
The ambassadors also have to decide how long the EU will
give Russia to comply with its demands before imposing the
sanctions.
One reason it has been so difficult for EU governments to
agree to target sectors of the Russian economy with sanctions is
that they fear some EU countries could suffer more than others
from lost trade or from possible Russian retaliation.
The package of measures proposed by the foreign ministers
was designed to balance the pain among EU member states.
But data indicates that Germany and Italy have most to lose
if the EU makes good on its threat, while Britain's overseas
territories are soaking up the lion's share of capital streaming
out of Russia.
If ambassadors agree to the sanctions, it remains uncertain
whether EU leaders would have to call an extraordinary summit
meeting to approve them or whether governments would approve the
decision in writing, without the need for a meeting.
Also at Thursday's meeting, ambassadors are expected to
agree on a legal regulation broadening the scope of EU sanctions
to include people and companies that support or benefit from
Russian decision-makers responsible for annexing Crimea or
destabilising eastern Ukraine.
However, it may take until next week to publish a first list
of people and companies targeted with asset freezes under this
measure. Ambassadors will also work on additional measures to
restrict EU trade with and investment in Crimea.
