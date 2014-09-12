BRUSSELS, Sept 12 The European Union, Russia and
Ukraine agreed on Friday to delay the application of an
EU-Ukraine free trade pact until the end of next year, EU Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht said.
Ukraine will continue to enjoy privileged access to the EU
market until that date, he said.
Russia had threatened to introduce import tariffs on
Ukrainian goods if Kiev proceeds with the planned trade
agreement from Nov. 1.
"We agreed on delaying the provisional application until the
end of next year and to prolong the autonomous trade measures
for the same period. That gives breathing space to discuss
whatever problem may arise and then it will be up to the three
parties concerned to see what they do after Jan. 1, 2016. I hope
by then we come to a solution," De Gucht told a news conference.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Foo Yun; Chee)