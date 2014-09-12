BRUSSELS, Sept 12 The European Union, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Friday to delay the application of an EU-Ukraine free trade pact until the end of next year, EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said.

Ukraine will continue to enjoy privileged access to the EU market until that date, he said.

Russia had threatened to introduce import tariffs on Ukrainian goods if Kiev proceeds with the planned trade agreement from Nov. 1.

"We agreed on delaying the provisional application until the end of next year and to prolong the autonomous trade measures for the same period. That gives breathing space to discuss whatever problem may arise and then it will be up to the three parties concerned to see what they do after Jan. 1, 2016. I hope by then we come to a solution," De Gucht told a news conference. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Foo Yun; Chee)