* Ukraine will continue to have preferential access to EU
* Russia worried about pact's impact on its industry
* Trade talks part of Ukraine peace process-EU official
By Adrian Croft and Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 12 The European Union and Ukraine
agreed on Friday to delay the implementation of their free-trade
pact until the end of next year in a concession to Russia, which
had complained its industry would be hurt by the deal.
Russia and the West are bitterly at odds over Ukraine, and
the European Union and United States both imposed new sanctions
against Moscow on Friday over what they say is its military
backing for separatist rebels in the east of the country.
Russia, which denies involvement, said it would consider
retaliating.
But postponing the entry into force of the trade deal helps
address one of the issues at the heart of the crisis. Russia had
threatened to slap import tariffs on Ukrainian goods from Nov.
1, arguing that the pact would squeeze it out of the Ukrainian
market and provide a route for EU goods to flood into Russia.
The delay provides "breathing space to discuss whatever
problem may arise, and then it will be up to the three parties
concerned to see what they do after Jan. 1, 2016," EU Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht told a news conference.
"I hope by then we come to a solution," he said after talks
in Brussels with Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev and
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.
Ukraine will continue to enjoy privileged access to the EU
market until that date, he said, but, in a concession by
Brussels, it will not have to cut duties on imports from the EU
in return.
Kiev had been concerned that allowing EU products more
cheaply onto its market could undercut local goods, creating
more problems for its weak economy.
RATIFICATION SOON
The European and Ukrainian parliaments are expected to go
ahead with ratification next week of the ambitious political and
trade agreement that has been at the heart of months of upheaval
in Ukraine.
Ukraine's then-President Viktor Yanukovich turned his back
on signing the accord last November in favour of closer ties
with Moscow, prompting months of street protests that eventually
led to his fleeing the country.
Since the new Kiev government opted for closer ties with the
EU rather than a Russia-led customs union, Moscow has annexed
Ukraine's Crimea region, setting off the worst East-West crisis
since the Cold War.
De Gucht said addressing Russia's trade concerns was "part
and parcel of a comprehensive peace process in Ukraine". As part
of the agreement, Russia promised to continue to grant
preferential trade treatment to Ukrainian products, he said.
De Gucht said the EU was extending unilateral trade benefits
to Ukraine, originally due to end in November, until the end of
next year because of Ukraine's "very difficult economic
situation".
Klimkin welcomed the agreement, saying: "We are very
grateful to the European Union for the unique proposal of
one-sided access to the European market which will allow our
traders to very effectively prepare themselves for further
trade liberalisation."
(Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Clement Rossignol;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)