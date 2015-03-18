BRUSSELS, March 18 European Council President
Donald Tusk is discussing a proposal with the German and French
leaders that would link European Union sanctions on Russia to
full implementation of a Ukraine ceasefire accord, a senior EU
official said on Wednesday.
Tusk is working with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande on a compromise proposal on
the future of EU sanctions that Tusk believes would win the
support of all 28 EU leaders at a summit on Thursday.
"The direction of that proposal will go into building very
strong links between full implementation of Minsk and sanctions
that are already in place being in place until full
implementation of Minsk," said the official, who was briefing
reporters on condition of anonymity.
He was referring to last month's Minsk ceasefire accord for
eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)