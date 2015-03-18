(Adds quotes from German official, diplomat)
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, March 18 European Council President
Donald Tusk is discussing a proposal with Germany and France to
link European Union sanctions on Russia to full implementation
of a Ukraine ceasefire, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.
Tusk is working with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande on a compromise proposal on
the future of EU sanctions that he believes all 28 EU leaders
would support at a summit on Thursday.
"The direction of that proposal will go into building very
strong links between full implementation of Minsk and sanctions
that are already in place being in place until full
implementation of Minsk," the official told reporters on
condition of anonymity.
An uneasy ceasefire is in place in eastern Ukraine after a
new truce agreement was agreed in Minsk last month.
Agreement of all EU governments is needed to renew economic
sanctions on Russia expiring in July, but governments are
sharply divided.
More hawkish member states wanted an agreement to extend
those sanctions now, while other governments wanted to wait
until a June summit to give the Minsk accord a chance to work.
Linking sanctions to full implementation of Minsk would
effectively mean extending them at least until the end of the
year, because the Minsk accord contains a year-end deadline for
Ukraine to recover full control over its border.
The EU official said all governments were ready to agree
that Merkel and Hollande, having helped negotiate the Minsk
agreement, "should have a specific role in the process of
defining further steps which should support implementation of
Minsk".
"That is why right now Tusk is working together with Merkel
and Hollande on that proposal," the official said.
One EU diplomat said leaders would likely agree at the
summit to signal now that they would keep sanctions on Russia
until the Minsk terms were fully met, while leaving a formal
decision on renewing sanctions until June.
"It makes no sense to reduce the pressure on Russia ... if
their commitment to the full implementation of Minsk hasn't been
tested," he said. "We think there are clear advantages to
sending a signal on rollover (of sanctions) early on."
A German government official said that implementation of the
Minsk agreement was the benchmark for Berlin.
Merkel made clear when she met Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko in Berlin on Monday "that the implementation of the
Minsk agreement and sanctions are closely bound politically,"
the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Brown in Berlin; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)