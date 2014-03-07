* Ukraine's Tymoshenko appeals to Merkel for immediate
sanctions
* Tymoshenko says international action ineffective so far
* Warns of fallout from 'permanent conflict' over Crimea
DUBLIN, March 7 Leading Ukranian politician
Yulia Tymoshenko said there was a danger of guerrilla war in
Crimea should it be incorporated into Russia and appealed to
Germany and others on Friday for immediate economic sanctions
against Moscow.
She said a Russian takeover of the Crimean peninsula would
create long-term dangers for the whole region.
Speaking to Reuters after a meeting with German chancellor
Angela Merkel, Tymoshenko said international measures against
Russia had so far been ineffective and called for immediate
action to prevent a "flashpoint".
"As of today, those instruments that have already been
applied by the US and the EU didn't produce any tangible
effects," she said, summarising her message to Merkel.
"If these instruments do not produce results, there are two
options left. To opt for next strongest sanctions, I proposed a
set of nonviolent, economic measures." The alternative, she
said, was to give Crimea to Russia.
"They have to be very convincing for Putin to send the
strongest signal that it would not be tolerated."
She also underscored the "serious obligation" of the United
States and Britain to support Ukraine, referring to an earlier
agreement with Kiev to surrender nuclear arms in exchange for
their pledge to guarantee its territory.
"In terms of international law, there are clearly defined
country guarantors, namely the U.S. and the United Kingdom."
Crimea's parliament has voted to secede from Ukraine and
join Russia, calling a referendum on the question. The West,
Tymoshenko said, should not accommodate such action.
"The immediate consequences would be guerrilla warfare," she
said, speaking through a translator. "(This)...would be a real
flash point in the Black Sea.
"Putin would be allowed to (use) such instruments with a
military component in the Crimean case, then where will he
stop?"
"He goes as far as he will be allowed to go," said
Tymoshenko, who suffers from back problems and sat in a
wheelchair throughout the interview.
"Who is next? We never will be able to stabilise the
situation in Ukraine and the wider region, if it will be a
permanent conflict."
EU SANCTIONS
Tymoshenko was strongly at odds with now deposed President
Viktor Yanukovich, and was considered a political prisoner by
the European Union until she was freed from jail hours after he
fled the country. She had been imprisoned in 2011 over a gas
deal that she signed with Russia.
Twice Ukrainian prime minister, she is now one of the
favourites to become its next president.
She leads the Fatherland party, whose members include
Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and interim President
Oleksandr Turchynov.
Her comments came the day after European Union leaders
agreed to suspend visa and investment talks with Russia in
reaction to its seizure of Crimea, and said they would freeze
Russian assets and withdraw from a G8 summit if Moscow does not
reverse course.
This action was more far-reaching than expected, spurred in
part by the decision in the Crimean parliament to secede from
Ukraine and join Russia.
