BRUSSELS Dec 3 U.S. and EU leaders on Wednesday
will pledge to work together on sanctions and on strengthening
Europe and Ukraine's energy security as they seek to present a
united front to Russia, according to a draft document seen by
Reuters.
Throughout the year, the United States has led the push for
tougher sanctions, while many governments in Europe, afraid
economic measures on Russia will hurt them as much as they hurt
Moscow, have been more cautious.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.S. Energy Secretary
Ernest Moniz are in Brussels for talks with EU leaders.
"The Council (EU-U.S. talks) concurred on the need to
coordinate the application of our respective sanctions regimes,
while reinforcing measures against separatists as well as in
relation to the non-recognition policy related to the illegal
annexation of Crimea," a draft statement seen by Reuters said.
The statement said the crisis between Russia and Ukraine
that flared up with Moscow's annexation of Crimea in March can
be de-escalated as was shown by a tentative October agreement
brokered by the EU on gas pricing to try to prevent a supply
crisis over the peak winter months.
Moscow cut off Kiev's gas in June in a row over unpaid bills
and the price Gazprom charges Ukraine and any truce is
very uncertain.
For the future, the draft welcomed "the prospect of U.S.
liquefied natural gas exports" to Europe to diversify supplies.
It also said the European Union and the United States stood
"shoulder-to-shoulder in their support for Ukraine's new
government and underlined the necessity of continuing the
reforms in Ukraine's energy sector".
(Reporting By Barbara Lewis; additional reporting by Adrian
Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)