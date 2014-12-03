* Leaders back Ukraine, EU energy reforms
* Call on other nations to match US, EU climate pledges
* Welcome prospect of U.S. LNG heading to Europe
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 3 U.S. and EU leaders will on
Wednesday pledge to work together on sanctions and on
strengthening the energy security of Europe and Ukraine, as they
seek to present a united front to Russia, a draft document said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Energy Secretary
Ernest Moniz are in Brussels for talks after a year in which the
United States has led the push for tougher sanctions, while some
governments in Europe, afraid economic measures against Russia
will hurt them as much as they hurt Moscow, have been more
cautious.
The draft statement said the crisis between Russia and
Ukraine that erupted with Moscow's annexation of Crimea in March
can be cooled, as was shown by a tentative October agreement
brokered by the EU on gas pricing to ward off a supply crisis
over the peak winter months.
Moscow cut off Kiev's gas in June in a row over unpaid bills
and the price Gazprom charges Ukraine.
So far the United States has been cautious about allowing
gas exports as U.S. politicians worry they could drive up
domestic prices, while business seeks to sell to the highest
bidder, typically Asia rather than Europe.
But the draft on Wednesday welcomed the prospect of U.S.
liquefied natural gas exports to Europe to diversify supplies
and further talks on a transatlantic trade deal. It also backed
EU and Ukrainian plans for energy reforms.
The European Union is seeking to complete its single energy
market, building extra links to share available supplies.
Ukraine wants improved infrastructure and connections with the
EU network and to end years of energy waste as it moves away
from subsidised prices.
The EU and the United States stood shoulder-to-shoulder in
their support for Ukraine's new government and underlined the
necessity of continuing reforms in Ukraine's energy sector, the
statement said.
The U.S. and EU also said they backed a "robust and dynamic"
accord at next year's United Nations climate conference in Paris
and urged other governments to match the emissions reductions
promises Washington and EU governments have made.
