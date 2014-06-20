BRIEF-Nuance prices $350 mln offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
TOKYO, March 14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) jumped over 6 percent on Tuesday after an international arbitrator ruled in its favour over a $6.7 billion compensation claim against the company related to the shutdown of California's San Onofre nuclear plant.