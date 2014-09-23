LONDON, Sept 23 Ukraine's dollar bonds suffered a sharp selloff on Tuesday, plunging to multi-month lows as investors priced in the growing probability of debt restructuring and lower recovery rates for bondholders.

While Kiev's ceasefire with pro-Russian militants in the country's east is holding, its finances are looking increasingly untenable, with the economy set to shrink 8-9 percent in 2014 and the currency having lost about 40 percent so far this year.

Debt insurance costs have also surged in recent days. Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) quoted by Markit are at 1,230 basis points, implying a 58 percent default probability over the period. As recently as the end of August, CDS were below 1,000.

Investors are betting on even higher short-term default risk. One-year CDS are over 1,600 bps although David Spegel, head of emerging debt strategy at BNP Paribas, reckons they should be closer to 3,000 bps given the size of the risks.

Signs that tensions between Ukraine and Russia are receding could make a restructuring more likely, Spegal said.

"The more likely a sustained peace can be achieved, the more it brings forward debt restructuring expectations. The probability of restructuring has definitely been brought forward in recent days - bad news for the bonds," he added.

Ukraine's outstanding sovereign Eurobonds amount to around $16 billion, Spegel says, or 22 percent of total debt. A large chunk of those is held by U.S. fund giant Franklin Templeton.

Ukraine's $2.2 billion bond due 2022 was worst hit on Tuesday, falling 1.2 cents to trade at 83.7 cents in the dollar . The $1.2 billion 2023 bond fell a similar amount to 81.3 cents, the lowest since early May and down around 8 cents since end-August.

The 2017 equivalent fell to 86 cents and even state energy firm Naftogaz's $1.6 billion bond maturing next week fell 0.750 cent to around 97.8 cents, despite a widely held view Kiev will repay the bond.

"The really difficult economic reality of Ukraine is now setting in with investors," said Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash, noting annual industrial output had shrunk a fifth last month.

Ash noted that despite a $17 billion loan programme from the International Monetary Fund and additional aid pledges from other Western lenders, debt ratios were steadily mounting.

"With official financing building up on the sovereign balance sheet, it suggests that any 'haircut' if applied on private sector creditors would now need to be pretty aggressive to make a difference," Ash added.

A haircut refers to how much investors lose on their original investment in the case of a restructuring.

BAD HAIRCUT

Analysts say public debt ratios in fact may already have crossed the key 60 percent threshold that allows Russia to demand repayment of the $3 billion it lent last year. That debt is structured as Eurobonds, which means Russia would wield huge clout at the creditor table if restructuring happens.

It has already started choking off the gas on which Ukraine relies for energy, and winter is on its way.

Ukrainian bond prices currently imply a roughly 20 percent 'haircut' across the curve but analysts see that as optimistic.

Spegel calculates that holders of short-dated issues, such as the 2017 bond, can expect to receive 75 cents in the dollar but that recovery rates on longer-dated bonds will be closer to 55 cents if Ukraine's debt levels are to become sustainable.

And that is not taking into account the loss of income from Crimea, the region annexed by Russia earlier this year or even the pro-independence eastern provinces to whom Kiev has offered "special status".

"I am not sure the bond prices reflect reality, the long-end is hugely over-valued. In fact, if you remove (eastern areas around) Donetsk and Lugansk from the equation you could be looking at even lower recovery rates," Spegel added. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)