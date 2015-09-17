LONDON, Sept 17 Ukraine dollar-denominated bonds rose to multi-month highs on Thursday after the country's parliament approved laws needed to pass a debt restructuring deal.

The 2017 issue gained 1.433 cents to 77.933 cents in the dollar while the 2022 bond gained 1.000 cent to trade at 78.00 cents in the dollar. Both were at their highest since December. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)