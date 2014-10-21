* Says South Stream would severly damage Ukraine economy
By Michael Kahn
BRATISLAVA, Oct 21 Approval of Russia's South
Stream pipeline would send a message to Ukraine that the
European Union is not ready to support its ambitions to lean
toward the West and does not see it as a reliable gas
transporter, the head of Slovakia's pipeline operator said.
The roughly $40 billion South Stream project is designed to
carry over 60 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas each year across
the Black Sea into southern Europe, bypassing Ukraine, which now
collects fees for transporting gas through massive pipelines
from its Russian border to Europe.
The European Union has so far blocked the project, citing
competition rules. But Russia is working with several EU member
states, such as Bulgaria and Austria, to comply with the EU rule
that the pipeline provide access to other gas producers.
"Potential support of South Stream, especially in its full
scale, is not a positive support of our Russian partner, but in
fact a completely hostile action against Ukraine," Eustream
Chairman Tomas Marecek told Reuters.
"I do not understand how the EU could support this,
especially now in the context of the current Ukrainian
ambitions, needs and hopes."
South Stream would deprive Ukraine of revenue from Gazprom
that helps it cover its gas bill from Russia's
state-controlled gas exporter.
"This would first greatly harm Ukraine. It would incur
enormous financial losses, destroy the value of their gas
assets, which are one of the backbones of their economy, and
heavily undermine their ambition to be supplied also from the
West," Marecek said.
Slovakia's Eustream carries gas from Ukraine to various
regional EU pipelines. If South Stream is built, Eustream would
lose some gas volume and some revenue after the expiration of a
long-term contract with Gazprom in 2028.
The new route entering the European Union in Bulgaria and
ending in Austria would also sap revenue, but under such a
scenario Eustream's underutilised pipelines would probably send
large amounts of gas eastward, especially to Ukraine.
South Stream would give Russia full control of the three
main routes that would feed gas into Europe, via the northern
route of the Nord Stream and Yamal pipelines, the central route
via Ukraine and into Slovakia as well as the southern route
through South Stream.
"It would effectively reduce the energy security of Europe
as the huge Ukrainian system, with capacity to transmit to
Europe 140 bcm, would be replaced by the much smaller system of
South Stream," Marecek said.
Marecek said Russia has long been a reliable supplier to
Europe and would remain so in coming years.
"I stress I am a great defender of supplies of Russian gas
to Europe, and I am convinced that Gazprom is and will be a
reliable supplier as it has been for last more than 40 years,"
he said.
No objection to South Stream would be needed if the project
represented an additional transit route that didn't replace the
Ukrainian system and was justified by demand for new gas in
Europe, he added.
SUPPLYING UKRAINE
Russia has strengthened its resolve to build South Stream,
despite Europe's falling gas demand, after price disputes with
Ukraine have sparked three shutdowns since 2006.
The latest dispute over pricing and money owed has led it to
halt deliveries to Ukraine since mid-June.
In this latest shutdown, Eustream has played a major role in
helping Ukraine make up for the gas supplies ahead of winter.
Slovakia opened an unused pipeline in September with 10 bcm
of annual capacity to send gas from the European Union to
Ukraine.
"We are running this capacity close to 100 percent, and we
don't expect reductions this winter like in Poland or Hungary as
the volumes of gas in our systems are clearly exceeding the
reverse flow capacity," Marecek said.
"Also we are analysing suggestions of (Ukraine pipeline
operator) Ukrtransgas to increase the capacity of Vojany reverse
to a higher volume," he added.
Poland interrupted supplies to Ukraine in September after
receiving less than the amount it requested from Russia, while
Hungary halted eastward deliveries a day after securing a new
deal with Gazprom last month.
Meanwhile, Russia's and Ukraine's energy ministers are
meeting on Tuesday in Brussels. The two sides have reached a
tentative agreement in the gas row, which includes the supply of
5 bcm of Russian gas to Ukraine by end-March.
That supply plus Ukraine's other sources including from
Eustream should give it enough to get through the winter.
