KIEV, July 20 A spokesman for Ukraine's Security Council said on Sunday pro-Russian rebels fighting in the country's east were doing all they could to hide evidence that Russian missiles shot down a Malaysian airliner.

"The terrorists are doing everything to hide the evidence of the involvement of Russian missiles in the shooting down of that airliner," Andriy Lysenko told a news conference. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)