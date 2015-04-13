Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BARCELONA, April 13 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday he was concerned by ceasefire violations and insufficient political progress in Ukraine.
Speaking in Barcelona before talks on Ukraine with his German, Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Berlin, Fabius said: "We are, with (German Foreign Minister) Frank-Walter Steinmeier, concerned about what's happening."
"We are concerned both because there have been a certain number of violations of the ceasefire and also because, politically, things are not advancing sufficiently."
"We are going to remind our colleagues, both Russian and Ukrainian, that the Minsk process must be respected and must be respected before the end of the year," he told reporters. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.