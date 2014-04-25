TUNIS, April 25 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday that further European sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis were still under discussion, but any measures taken should be aimed at lowering tensions.

"We are still discussing these types of sanctions against Russia. We are at level two of sanctions now. The sanctions taken must lower escalation and tensions in the region," Fabius told reporters during a visit to Tunisia.

He was joined in Tunis by German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier who said: "Time is running out to put a stop to this madness in Ukraine". (Reporting by Tarek Amara in Tunisia; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)