UPDATE 4-French Socialist candidate livid as ex-PM Valls defects to Macron
* Valls says must stop far right leader Le Pen (Adds poll, Fillon comment)
KIEV May 28 A company controlled by Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash said on Thursday it was closing down its last two nitrogen fertiliser plants in Ukraine because of "unprecedented pressure" from the government which had deprived the plants of gas.
A statement by his Group DF said the closure of the Cherkassky Azot and Rivneazot plants would have an effect on grain sowing in autumn and threaten thousands of jobs.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Valls says must stop far right leader Le Pen (Adds poll, Fillon comment)
WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Interior Department said on Wednesday that it would form a new committee to review royalty rates collected from oil and gas drilling and coal mining on federal lands to ensure taxpayers receive their full value.