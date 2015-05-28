KIEV May 28 A company controlled by Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash said on Thursday it was closing down its last two nitrogen fertiliser plants in Ukraine because of "unprecedented pressure" from the government which had deprived the plants of gas.

A statement by his Group DF said the closure of the Cherkassky Azot and Rivneazot plants would have an effect on grain sowing in autumn and threaten thousands of jobs.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)