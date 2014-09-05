* Heavy clashes on Friday near Mariupol port and in Donetsk
* Fighting mostly subsided ahead of 1500 GMT ceasefire
* Residents and combatants sceptical about peace prospects
(Updates with signing of ceasefire deal, end of heavy fighting)
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Gabriela Baczynska
MARIUPOL/DONETSK, Ukraine, Sept 5 Heavy fighting
between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels
appeared to subside after envoys meeting in Minsk approved a
peace deal that included a ceasefire taking effect from 1500 GMT
on Friday.
Minutes after the ceasefire was due to come into force,
three explosions were heard north of the city of Donetsk. It was
not immediately clear how serious the blasts were.
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said envoys from
Ukraine, the pro-Russian separatist leadership, Russia and
Europe's OSCE security watchdog had agreed the ceasefire and a
peace plan for the war-shattered region in talks in Minsk.
Fighting had raged for much of the day in two areas of
eastern Ukraine - near the strategic port of Mariupol on the Sea
of Azov and further north in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk,
mainly near the city airport which remains in government hands.
A Reuters reporter heard more Ukrainian shelling of rebel
positions east of Mariupol about two hours before the ceasefire
was scheduled to start. Under the ceasefire terms, both sides
are meant to stay in their current positions.
A Ukrainian military spokesman said the situation in
Mariupol "stabilised" after the announcement of the ceasefire.
Kiev says its forces have been trying to repel a big
offensive by the rebels to take Mariupol, whose port is crucial
to Ukraine's steel exports. It stands about halfway between
Russia and the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula.
Ukrainian commanders denied separatist claims that their
forces had entered Mariupol on Friday.
"(This claim) is not true. We have even driven them back
from the positions they held before," said Andriy Lysenko,
spokesman for Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council.
A spokesman for the rebels' self-proclaimed 'Donetsk
People's Republic' (DNR) told Reuters: "The army of the DNR has
partly entered Mariupol. But the city is not taken."
Mariupol became a major focus of concern for Ukraine after
the rebels broke out of their main strongholds further north in
late August - backed, Kiev says, by Russian regular forces.
Russia denies sending troops and weapons into Ukraine,
despite what NATO says is overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
A Ukrainian military spokesman told a daily news briefing in
Kiev that about 2,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far
in the Ukraine conflict. There was no way of confirming the
figure independently. The United Nations recently put the total
death toll in the conflict to date at more than 2,600.
"BETRAYAL"
However, few in eastern Ukraine, wearied by nearly six
months of conflict, have much hope that a ceasefire can hold and
some said it was a bad idea that would only benefit the enemy.
"A ceasefire would be a disaster, we would lose everything.
By fighting, we can resist the invasion and send them back. With
a ceasefire, they will consolidate and carry on after a while,"
said Taras, a Ukrainian soldier, speaking before the
announcement of the deal in Minsk.
Another soldier who gave his name as Mykola said Poroshenko
- who was attending the second day of a NATO summit in Wales -
would be "betraying the country" if he backed a peace plan now:
"If he goes for a peace plan, then all these dead and
wounded and exiled and all the homes burned and jobs lost and
money lost, it was all for nothing."
In rebel-held Donetsk, where residents mostly tend to blame
the Ukrainian side for the conflict, scepticism was also strong.
"I doubt Ukraine would go for any ceasefire. Poroshenko may
announce it for the army but there are also the Kolomoisky
battalions," said Denis Tikhinov, 22, who worked for a computer
servicing firm before it shut because of the fighting.
He was referring to battalions formed by Ihor Kolomoisky, a
wealthy businessman and governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region,
to help fight the pro-Russian separatists.
"When the first ceasefire was announced by Poroshenko,
Kolomoisky said there would be no such thing and gave orders to
his battalions to go on destroying the city and civilians."
On Friday, people queued to get water from cisterns, to sign
up for humanitarian aid and to withdraw money from the cash
machine of one of the few banks still working in Donetsk, which
had a pre-war population of about 1 million.
A mosque, shops and schools were among buildings damaged by
renewed shelling on Friday morning.
"I have no hope. Poroshenko is a traitor, he makes promises
but he's just lying to the people," said pensioner Lidia.
