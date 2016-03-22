WRAPUP 3-Tillerson heads to Moscow carrying Western call for Russia to abandon Assad
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
KIEV, March 22 Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Tuesday that she was ready to form a government of technocrats that would be free from the influence of politicians and oligarchs.
She said in a Facebook post that only a technocrat government could manage Ukraine's challenges at a time when the country was in political crisis.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's government has been hanging by a thread after President Petro Poroshenko demanded his resignation and launched a no confidence vote against the government in February. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Allies see Trump missile strikes as reversal of isolationism
VANCOUVER, April 11 British Columbia's ruling Liberal Party and the opposition New Democratic Party were in a dead heat as election campaigning kicked off in the western Canadian province on Tuesday, four weeks before voters go to the polls.