KIEV, March 22 Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Tuesday that she was ready to form a government of technocrats that would be free from the influence of politicians and oligarchs.

She said in a Facebook post that only a technocrat government could manage Ukraine's challenges at a time when the country was in political crisis.

Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's government has been hanging by a thread after President Petro Poroshenko demanded his resignation and launched a no confidence vote against the government in February. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)