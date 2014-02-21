LONDON, Feb 21 Ukraine's government has heavy external financing needs in the coming year, raising concern over how it will honour gas bills and repay dollar bonds maturing in 2013. The country is embroiled in a political crisis that has killed at least 75 people this week, while the fate of a Russian bailout loan and of President Yanukovich - who on Friday announced plans for a unity government - remain uncertain. State oil company Naftogaz is in arrears to Russian gas supplier Gazprom, though sources said it had paid $1.28 billion of its debt this week Two dollar bonds mature this year, a $1 billion issue that must be repaid on June 4 and a 30 September state-guaranteed bond from Naftogaz. With central bank reserves perilously low, default is likely without either Russian cash or a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Following is a table, based on data from Unicredit, detailing the Ukrainian government's gross external financing requirements in billions of dollars: Q12014 Q22014 Q32014 Q42014 Q12015 Total 3.80 5.50 5.15 2.99 2.97 Gas payments 2.29 2.02 2.37 2.30 2.29 Eurobonds 0.26 1.31 0.26 0.27 0.26 IMF 1.18 1.17 0.82 0.42 0.42 Naftogaz 0.08 0 1.67 0 0 (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by John Stonestreet)