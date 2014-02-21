LONDON, Feb 21 Ukraine's government has heavy
external financing needs in the coming year, raising concern
over how it will honour gas bills and repay dollar bonds
maturing in 2013.
The country is embroiled in a political crisis that has
killed at least 75 people this week, while the fate of a Russian
bailout loan and of President Yanukovich - who on Friday
announced plans for a unity government - remain uncertain.
State oil company Naftogaz is in arrears to Russian gas
supplier Gazprom, though sources said it had paid $1.28 billion
of its debt this week
Two dollar bonds mature this year, a $1 billion issue that
must be repaid on June 4 and a 30 September state-guaranteed
bond from Naftogaz. With central bank reserves perilously low,
default is likely without either Russian cash or a deal with the
International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Following is a table, based on data from Unicredit,
detailing the Ukrainian government's gross external financing
requirements in billions of dollars:
Q12014 Q22014 Q32014 Q42014 Q12015
Total 3.80 5.50 5.15 2.99 2.97
Gas payments 2.29 2.02 2.37 2.30 2.29
Eurobonds 0.26 1.31 0.26 0.27 0.26
IMF 1.18 1.17 0.82 0.42 0.42
Naftogaz 0.08 0 1.67 0 0
