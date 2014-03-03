HELSINKI, March 3 Finnish Defence Minister Carl Haglund has postponed a working visit to meet Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to an unspecified date as Finland is concerned about the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said on Monday.

Ukraine has begun calling up its military reserves and Washington has threatened to isolate Russia economically after pro-Russian forces took control of the Crimea and President Vladimir Putin secured parliamentary authorisation to invade his neighbour, provoking Moscow's biggest stand-off with the West since the Cold War.

Haglund had been due to meet Shoigu in St. Petersburg on Monday.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)