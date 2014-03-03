UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HELSINKI, March 3 Finnish Defence Minister Carl Haglund has postponed a working visit to meet Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to an unspecified date as Finland is concerned about the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said on Monday.
Ukraine has begun calling up its military reserves and Washington has threatened to isolate Russia economically after pro-Russian forces took control of the Crimea and President Vladimir Putin secured parliamentary authorisation to invade his neighbour, provoking Moscow's biggest stand-off with the West since the Cold War.
Haglund had been due to meet Shoigu in St. Petersburg on Monday.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts