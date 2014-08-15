UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HELSINKI Aug 15 Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will meet his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss the Ukrainian crisis, the Finnish president's office said on Friday after Niinisto concluded talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"President Niinisto will travel to Kiev directly from Sochi, where he met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin this afternoon," Niinisto's office said in a statement, adding that Poroshenko had invited Niinisto.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts