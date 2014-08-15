HELSINKI Aug 15 Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will meet his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss the Ukrainian crisis, the Finnish president's office said on Friday after Niinisto concluded talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Niinisto will travel to Kiev directly from Sochi, where he met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin this afternoon," Niinisto's office said in a statement, adding that Poroshenko had invited Niinisto.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)