KIEV, June 9 A powerful explosion killed a
number of firemen on Tuesday as they fought to control a blazing
fuel depot which had burned through the night outside the
Ukrainian capital, Kiev, the interior minister said.
At least nine tanks storing mainly gasoline at the depot in
Vasylkiv, 30 km (19 miles) from Kiev, were on fire sending a
huge pall of smoke over the surrounding area.
A huge fire-fighting operation was in action involving 62
fire-fighting units and three trains which had delivered
equipment and water supplies to the area, emergency services
said.
"There was an explosion at a fuel depot. Huge. Firemen have
been killed. Emergency services are marshalling all their
resources, the minister, Arsen Avakov, tweeted.
Emergency services said at least five workers had been
injured.
The fire began in one fuel tank and spread to others.
"As of 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) efforts to fight the fire are still
going on. The fire extended over eight tanks with a capacity of
900 cubic meters and several small containers," the service
said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth and
Andrew Heavens)